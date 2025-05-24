On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, R-Truth stepped into the spotlight to deliver a message ahead of his clash with John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Truth reflected on the irony of facing his childhood idol. He said, “I grew up cheering for John Cena. But I don’t even recognize the man standing in front of me now.”

Truth accused Cena of losing himself to power and ego, likening him to Gollum obsessed with the Undisputed WWE Championship — his new “precious.” Truth declared that he’s not just fighting for a win; he’s fighting to save wrestling. He vowed to beat the ideals of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect back into the man who once inspired millions.

Truth ended his message with a bold proclamation – “I miss my hero, I won’t lie. So come Saturday… if Cena wins — we riot.”

"I don't know if I can bring you back, but I can try."

Giulia is officially heading to WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Giulia secured her spot by winning a Triple Threat qualifying match against Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair.

The match concluded with a dramatic sequence: Charlotte had Zelina locked in the Figure Eight when Giulia launched off the top rope with a stomp to Charlotte’s knee. Capitalizing on the moment, she delivered a devastating Northern Lights Bomb to Zelina for the victory.

With this win, Giulia joins Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley in the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, set for June 7th.

GIULIA TAKES OUT CHARLOTTE GIULIA HITS THE NORTHERN LIGHTS BOMB ON ZELINA GIULIA IS GOING TO MONEY IN THE BANK

LA Knight has officially qualified for the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match after securing a hard-fought victory on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Knight outlasted both Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura in a high-stakes triple threat qualifier. The closing moments saw Black connect with a Black Mass on Nakamura, leaving him down and out. Knight capitalized on the moment, tossing Black to the outside and pinning Nakamura for the win.

LA Knight becomes the second Superstar confirmed for the men’s Money in the Bank match, joining Solo Sikoa.