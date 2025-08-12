– Next week’s episode of WWE Raw is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 18, 2025, live at 8/7c on Netflix from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with tie-ins with cult-classic cartoon “King of the Hill” scheduled, as well as #DIY duo Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano vs. The Street Profits team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and The Miz & Carmelo Hayes in tag-team action against a team yet to be announced. Additionally, during Monday’s Raw, it was announced that Drew McIntyre will address his attack of Cody Rhodes from last Friday’s show.

– The “We Want Kross” movement was represented inside the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Monday night at WWE Raw on Netflix. Multiple “We Want Kross” signs were spotted in the crowd. As noted, “#WeWantKross” was trending No. 1 on X/Twitter shortly after the WWE veteran confirmed his departure from the company in a livestream on YouTube on Sunday evening.