On Sunday, R-Truth announced his release from WWE. It has been confirmed that his contract was nearing its expiration and ultimately was not renewed. Truth had spent nearly 20 years with the company across two separate stints.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, fans expressed their support by chanting “We Want Truth” at multiple points throughout the show — before the broadcast began, during the opening segment featuring Sami Zayn and CM Punk, and again during the women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match with Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ivy Nile.

Los cánticos de “We Want Truth” durante la triple threat de clasificación para el MITB femenino. Que se oyen muchísimo. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7ixaRnYNCc — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 3, 2025

The Latino World Order (LWO) has suffered a setback ahead of this week’s WWE RAW in Tulsa, OK, as they’ve lost a key member due to injury.

Joaquin Wilde was hurt during a WWE Speed match against NXT’s Lexis King, which was taped prior to the June 2nd edition of Monday Night RAW.

According to fans in attendance, Wilde was unable to leave the arena on his own and required assistance to get to the back, raising concerns about the severity of his condition.

Wilde had been scheduled to compete at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide in Los Angeles, alongside Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro, but his injury may prompt last-minute changes to the card.

LWO member Jaquan Wild injured on wwe speed against Lexus king #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/el3wWcg6YU — Jonathan Ortega (@Jonboy987) June 2, 2025

Sarah Rowe, also known to WWE fans as Valhalla and formerly Sarah Logan, has officially announced her departure from WWE, revealing that her contract will not be renewed.

Her longtime ally and partner in The Viking Raiders, Ivar, shared a heartfelt message on social media, simply stating, “Valhalla FOREVER,” in support of her exit.

This marks the conclusion of Sarah’s affiliation with The Viking Raiders, which began in 2022. Despite returning alongside the group, she made only a handful of in-ring appearances during this stint.

Her final WWE match took place on the February 19, 2024 episode of RAW, after which she took time away from wrestling to welcome the birth of her second child.

Michael Cole has made good on his bet.

Cole, a New York Knicks supporter, and Pat McAfee, a die-hard Indiana Pacers fan, had a lighthearted wager tied to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals matchup between their teams. The stakes were simple – if the Pacers won, Cole would wear a tank top; if the Knicks came out on top, McAfee would suit up.

With the Pacers clinching the series in six games, Cole held up his end of the deal by wearing a TJ McConnell jersey during Monday night’s WWE RAW in Tulsa, Oklahoma.