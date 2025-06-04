On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, the Tulsa, Oklahoma crowd showed their support for R-Truth after he announced that WWE had chosen not to renew his contract, confirming he would not be returning to the company.

That support carried over to social media and this week’s episode of WWE NXT. During a six-man tag team match featuring Chase University (Andre Chase, Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon) taking on DarkState (Cutler James, Osiris Griffin & Dion Lennox), fans erupted into chants of “We Want Truth” and “What’s Up,” echoing their appreciation for the veteran performer.

Following his NXT World Championship challenge against Oba Femi at Battleground 2025, Myles Borne had a tense meeting with his No Quarter Catch Crew teammates — Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Wren Sinclair. When Dempsey urged him to fall back in line with the group, Borne made it clear he couldn’t return to his old role after tasting singles competition.

A wager was made – if Borne could defeat Dempsey in a Rounds match, he’d earn his way out of the group.

The match took place on this week’s episode of NXT. Borne took the early advantage, going up 1-0 after the first round. Dempsey responded with a gut shot at the end of round two and evened the score in the third.

However, Borne battled back and ultimately scored the decisive fall, officially freeing himself from No Quarter Catch Crew. After the bout, he extended a hand to Dempsey in a show of respect — but Dempsey refused the gesture.

Brooks Jensen finds himself on the outside once again.

On this week’s episode of NXT, Jensen believed he was gearing up for a match when he was blindsided by a steel chair shot from fellow Culling member Izzi Dame. As Shawn Spears and Niko Vance looked on, Dame made it clear — Jensen was out of the group. She cited his lack of full commitment as the reason for his expulsion.

Dame also announced a change to the group’s upcoming match, stating that it had been moved to June 10 and will now be a tag bout featuring Spears and Vance.

Tyra Mae Steele, co-winner of WWE LFG Season One and an Olympic Gold medalist, officially made her WWE NXT in-ring debut on this week’s episode.

Following a heated backstage exchange with Arianne Grace, Steele went on to defeat her in the match.

Steele first made her WWE in-ring debut back in 2024.

On the May 29th episode of TNA iMPACT, Arianne Grace teamed with her father, Santino Marella, but they were defeated by Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford.

Ahead of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on June 7th, several AAA stars made appearances on the June 3rd episode of NXT.

Leading the way was the newly crowned AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo, who captured the title from Alberto Del Rio at recent AAA tapings.

The night also featured an eight-man tag team match pitting Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Laredo Kid, and Sean Legacy against North American Champion Ethan Page and the Vanity Project trio of Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake, and Ricky Smokes.

Just before the match started, the cameras spotlighted Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana sitting ringside. At Worlds Collide, these three will team up to face Dragon Lee, Lince Dorado, and Cruz Del Toro.