Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction Match for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

CONTRA’s civil war reaches the final battleground as the former CONTRA kingpin Jacob Fatu collides with “The Black Hand of CONTRA” Mads Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction Match in the City of Brotherly Love.

In a match that promises a destructive conclusion to the bitter six month, the ring and ringside perimeter will be militarized with weaponry all around it and inside of it.

Krugger, the masked mercenary from South Africa, challenged Fatu to this match and the “Samoan Werewolf” didn’t hesitate to accept. With both combatant each owning a win over the other, the stage is now set for annihilation in Philly.

What weapons will be revealed when Fatu or Krugger open military crates? Who will reign supreme? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

nZo

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka)

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

King Muertes

TJP

Aramis

Arez

Matt Cross

ACH

Holidead

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

