The lineup for the next Major League Wrestling event continues to take shape.

Following the MLW FIGHTLAND 2024 special event over the weekend, which featured a surprise appearance by JBL and the finals of the 2024 MLW Opera Cup Tournament won by Mistico, the promotion has announced some matches for their MLW Slaughterhouse event scheduled for next month.

MLW Slaughterhouse 2024 will emanate from St. Petersburg, Florida on October 4.

Scheduled for the 10/4 show in “The Sunshine State” is AKIRA vs. Mads Krule Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match, Satoshi Kojima vs. Ultimo Guerrero for the MLW Championship, CONTRA Unit’s Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon vs. BOMAYE Fight Club for the MLW Tag Team Championships, as well as the MLW debut of Trevor Lee.

Make sure to check back here on 10/4 for complete MLW Slaughterhouse 2024 results from St. Petersburg, FL.