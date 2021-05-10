This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place isn’t selling a ton of tickets.

Last week’s Blood and Guts show was expected to have 2,500 fans, but ended up drawing 1,600 fans.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Daily Update that there about 1,573 tickets put on sale for Wednesday’s show and thus far 777 remain. Here is the card for the show:

* Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Yuji Nagata (IWGP US Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. SCU (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody Rhodes to make Double or Nothing announcement

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Miro (AEW TNT Championship)

* Orange Cassidy vs. PAC (AEW World Title #1 Contenders Match)