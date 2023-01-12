While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW set the record with Wednesday’s live Dynamite.

The promotion also taped Friday’s Rampage episode on Wednesday night from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

AEW reportedly had its biggest day of walk-up sales in the history of the promotion. Meltzer noted that this is a good indication that business is slowly turning back around, although he pointed out how there are some poor ticket advances for upcoming events.

This includes its Revolution PPV event at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Wednesday’s show had a legitimate sell-out with an over $700,000 gate.