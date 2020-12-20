Here is our latest edition of Lucha Joe’s Weekly News Wrap, which highlights the top stories around the pro-wrestling world from the last seven days. Check out the video below, along with a summary of the week’s biggest news items.

-The USA Network is reportedly furious with WWE for Monday Night Raw hitting record low ratings. Chairman Vince McMahon has since been announced for tomorrow’s episode, which will be the red-brand’s fallout from the TLC pay per view.

-Cody and Brandi Rhodes revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that they are expecting their first child together.

-Triple H is apparently working on creating a minor league system for NXT, or as many have dubbed it, giving NXT its own NXT.

-We recently conducted an interview with IMPACT star Chris Bey, where the Dashing One and I discussed his training in Las Vegas, appearing for NJPW and IMPACT in the same night, his reign as X-Division champion and how he feels about the new alliance with AEW.

-IMPACT has announced that AEW world champion Kenny Omega will be competing at the January 16th Hard To Kill pay per view, where the Cleaner is teaming up with The Good Brothers to take on IMPACT world champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.