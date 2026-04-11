A shake-up has hit one of WrestleMania weekend’s top independent events.

WrestleCon has officially announced a new main event for its Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, replacing the originally advertised singles bout with a multi-man showcase.

The updated headliner will now see The Demand, Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona, take on the trio of JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) alongside Michael Oku.

“We’re excited to announce The Demand v JetSpeed/Michael Oku will be the main event of our 2026 Mark Hitchock Memorial Supershow. It took some exceptions to make this match happen on our little independent show to honor our friend, and we want to personally thank Tony Khan and AEW for allowing this to happen,” the announcement read. “When we lost our main event, we had several wrestlers, management, and agents reach out and offer their help. Thanks to everybody that had a part in putting this one together.”

The change comes after the previously scheduled main event of Ricochet vs. Leon Slater was scrapped. According to WrestleCon, TNA made the call to pull Slater from the appearance, citing “partner conflicts.”

A notable last-minute switch.

The WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow is set to take place on April 16 as part of the loaded WrestleMania weekend lineup.