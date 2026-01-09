A hard lesson in professional wrestling was delivered this week, and it didn’t come with much sympathy. Kendal Grey, the current WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion, found herself making an unexpected trip to the dentist after absorbing a brutal knee strike from Jacy Jayne, the reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Rather than expressing concern, Jayne leaned fully into her on-screen persona. After Grey shared footage of the strike online and tagged her opponent, Jayne responded with a blunt message that summed up her outlook: a welcome to the realities of the profession. The exchange quickly gained traction, with fans applauding Jayne’s aggressive in-ring style and embracing the unapologetic tone of her response.

The injury stemmed from Grey’s title challenge at NXT New Year’s Evil, a match defined by heavy contact and outside interference. While Grey came up short, the encounter further established her as a rising presence willing to absorb punishment at the highest level. With speculation growing that Jayne could soon be headed to WWE’s main roster, the timing of this confrontation may leave Grey with limited opportunities for immediate revenge, but it also signals that she’s already being tested like a top-tier competitor.

Welcome to the biz kid