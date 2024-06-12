A new segment has been announced for this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will speak to the fans and potentially shed some light on who his next challenger will be. The news was broken today via social media.

#AEWDynamite TONIGHT

Des Moines, IA

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT We'll hear from #AEW World Champion @swerveconfident LIVE tonight! What will the champ have to say tonight after a big win last Wednesday, with his #ForbiddenDoor title bout vs @WillOspreay looming? TONIGHT, 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FAbBbjYxfJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2024

Also on tap for tonight’s show is Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship, TV Time with Chris Jericho, The Learning Tree, and Private Party, as well as Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis for the TBS Women’s Championship.

Dustin Rhodes will battle Jack Perry in an AEW TNT Championship qualifying match, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita in a Trios bout, RUSH will be in action and more.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Des Moines, IA.