Although Texas is getting ALL IN next year in 2025 at Global Life Field in Arlington on July 12, All Elite Wrestling will be bringing their biggest annual show back to legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England in August of 2026.

While the specific date was not yet announced, the official X account for Wembley Stadium revealed the news in a post on Sunday evening after the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view wrapped up.

“See you again in 2026,” the announcement read. “AEW All In: London.”