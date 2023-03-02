Wendy Choo is reportedly injured again.

Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode featured a parking lot angle where Choo was laid out by a mystery attacker, perhaps the same one who recently attacked Nikkita Lyons to write her out of the storylines for her legitimate injury. You can see footage of Choo’s injury angle below.

In an update, a new report from Bryan Alvarez notes that Choo is legitimately injured. Tuesday’s parking lot angle was booked to temporarily write her off TV so that she can recover.

There’s no word yet on specifics, but it was noted that the injury is not too serious. However, Choo is expected to miss some ring time.

Choo last wrestled at the February 13 WWE Main Event tapings before RAW in Brooklyn. She defeated Dana Brooke that night. There is no word yet on if she was hurt while training or at some other point.

Choo tweeted on this week’s injury angle and wrote, “Welp, I have officially been a victim of the PC parking lot. Karma finally caught up to my bullshit.”

You can see footage of Tuesday’s parking lot angle below, along with Choo’s tweet:

Welp, I have officially been a victim of the PC parking lot. Karma finally caught up to my bullshit. https://t.co/2TS5qqshMe — Wendy Choo (@therealestwendy) March 1, 2023

