Arianna Grace may have made a promise she can’t keep.

The NXT liaison told TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace ahead of her title defense against NXT Superstar Wendy Choo at tonight’s TNA Victory Road that no one will get involved in her match.

Heading into tonight’s TNA Wrestling special event on TNA+ from San Antonio, Texas, Choo surfaced on social media with a message pointing out that she has “more friends than you know” about in TNA.

“I’m coming to TNA whether I’m welcomed or not,” she wrote today via X. “I have more friends there than you know.”

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Victory Road 2024 results from San Antonio, TX.