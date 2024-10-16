TNA Knockout Rosemary took to Twitter earlier today to promote the TNA Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, which takes place on October 26th at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

In the graphic she posted, both her and WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo are featured. The caption of her post reads as follows,

“Did they think they could keep the Shadow away from the BIGGEST @ThisIsTNA weekend of the year..? Perish the thought..Prepare for us.. Oct 26 #BoundForGlory Oct 27 #TNAiMPACT”

As of this writing, TNA Wrestling has not yet announced the two women for the pay-per-view event.