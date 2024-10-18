The card for the biggest TNA Wrestling show of 2024 continued to take shape on Thursday night.

During the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, a vignette aired that showed Rosemary and her new friend, WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo, as they stalked TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat).

Following the video package, the company confirmed that Spitfire will be defending their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships against Rosemary & Wendy Choo at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is scheduled to take place at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan on October 26.