The card for the biggest TNA Wrestling show of 2024 continued to take shape on Thursday night.
During the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, a vignette aired that showed Rosemary and her new friend, WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo, as they stalked TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat).
Following the video package, the company confirmed that Spitfire will be defending their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships against Rosemary & Wendy Choo at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.
TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is scheduled to take place at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan on October 26.
BREAKING: @JodyThreat and @DaniLuna_pro defend the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships against @therealestwendy & @WeAreRosemary at #TNABoundForGlory on October 26, LIVE on PPV and TNA+ in Detroit, MI.
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/K775dHXQOs pic.twitter.com/OgiMh6ddh8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 18, 2024