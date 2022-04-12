Wendy Choo reportedly signed a new WWE NXT contract last year.

Choo, formerly known as Karen Q and Mei Ying of Tian Sha, originally signed with WWE in February 19, but now Fightful Select reports that she signed a contract extension in 2021. There is no word on the length of the deal, but it is likely a multi-year contract.

Choo was offered a new contract well before returning to WWE TV as the mysterious member of Tian Sha last year, but the deal wasn’t signed until much later.

A WWE higher-up noted that it was evident Choo would excel when given the right opportunity, and the company has been happy with her performance.

Regarding the Tian Sha program that ran last year, word is that the storyline and characters were personal favorites of WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels and WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque. However, the program was nixed without explanation after Triple H fell out of power due to his cardiac event last year. Choo returned from an injury after being out for two years, and was re-introduced as Ying in December 2020, the leader of the group. She led Xia Li and Boa for months until returning to the ring herself in August 2021. The Ying character was dropped in November, and the Wendy character was born. Li has been on SmackDown since the WWE Draft back in October, and hasn’t done much in the storylines, but has worked several live event matches. Boa stayed in NXT 2.0 but hasn’t done anything since losing his feud to Solo Sikoa in January.

Choo made her in-ring debut on the January 11 NXT show, teaming with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta for a six-woman win over Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro and Amari Miller. She then defeated Miller in singles action on February 1, and came up short against Tiffany Stratton on February 8. Choo teamed with Dakota Kai in the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, defeating Hartwell and Pirotta in the opening round, then Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in the semi-finals. They came up short against Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray in the finals, and that was Choo’s last match.

Choo did appear at Stand & Deliver to help Kai and Gonzalez capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, but she appeared on last week’s show to try and help them retain the titles in a rematch. Choo was taken out at ringside by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, which led to Dolin and Jayne winning the titles back.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Choo now that Stand & Deliver season is over, but we will keep you updated. Choo is participating in a pre-NXT meet & greet at the WWE Performance Center this evening, as seen in the tweet below.

Be my guest at NXT 2.0 next Tuesday in Orlando, FL! Click the link and register now for a chance to win a meet and greet with me after the show. Registration Link: https://t.co/BSlFODoLjn — Wendy Choo (@therealestwendy) April 6, 2022

