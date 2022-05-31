Former WWE stars Gzim Selmani and Sunny Dhinsa (AOP, Akam and Rezar) have delayed the launch of their Wrestling Entertainment Series promotion.

We noted before how WES was scheduled to launch on Saturday, June 4 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, which is a 10,000-seat venue. However, the promotion announced this week that the event has been delayed to Saturday, July 9 from the same venue.

“Unfortunately we have to postpone our first event. Wrestling Entertainment Series will now debut on July 9th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham GB Sorry for any inconvenience caused. For any questions about your tickets contact @nottinghamarena #WES #WESNOTTINGHAM,” WES announced.

Furthermore, Selmani issued comments in a press release on the delay.

He said, “We have all worked extremely hard on this event, however, things have not been going our way for us. Originally, the first event was set to take place in the UAE, but due to the sad & untimely passing of Sheikh Khalifa, we decided out of respect to change the event to Nottingham. It was a huge undertaking to move the event to a completely different continent on three weeks’ notice. Unfortunately, with the Queen’s jubilee celebrations and the impact that is having on the events sector in the UK, and with just three weeks to prepare, it proved to be an impossible task. I want to apologise to the fans for any inconvenience caused. We will make it up to you all on July 9th with an incredible show! Also, a big thank you to everyone who has supported WES so far. Since our launch, the response from fans, media, and fellow wrestlers has been really moving. Thank you! See you all on July 9th!”

FITE tweeted to promote the WES matches on Monday, but Chelsea Green responded and said the event was canceled. That was the first sign of the schedule change, and came after talent were first informed of the delay. Deonna Purrazzo also tweeted on the schedule change and said the entire process has been frustrating.

“This entire process has been frustrating, to say the least. I WILL NOT be making it for the ‘postponed’ July date. I hope to return to the UK under better circumstances soon [heart emoji],” Purrazzo wrote, as seen in the tweet below along with Green’s tweet.

The schedule change did not come as a surprise to many as there was almost no time between the announcement of the event taking place, and the actual event itself, which put the promotion at a significant disadvantage for obvious reasons, mainly in terms of building interest and selling tickets to the show. The event was not going to be a cheap show to produce, given the line-up and the venue.

The WES premiere was to air live on FITE TV, and it looks like the July show will still stream on the platform. WES had announced Jonathan Coachman and Matthew Rehwoldt as their commentary team. They also announced the following line-up for the debut show, but it remains to be seen which matches will still take place in July:

* Pre-show: Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick (fka Oney Lorcan)

* Pre-show: Dirty Dango (fka Fandango) vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr. (fka No Way Jose)

* Dean Muhtadi (fka Mojo Rawley) vs. Lince Dorado

* Killer Kross vs. Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto) vs. Jonah

* Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green to crown the inaugural WES World Women’s Tag Team Champions

* The Legion of Pain (fka AOP) with Paul Ellering vs. Westin Blake and Steve Maclin (fka Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) to crown the inaugural WES World Tag Team Champions

* CJ Perry (fka Lana) vs. Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) to crown the inaugural WES World Women’s Champion

* Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) vs. Alistair Overeem to crown the inaugural WES World Champion

