WWE NXT star and new North American champion Wes Lee recently spoke with Adam Silverstein on the Getting Over program to discuss a number of different topics, including his marquee title win which took place at last weekend’s Halloween Havoc premium live event. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

When he knew he was a singles star:

When I pulled the title from on top of the ladder. It’s a weird process where nothing really feels real until it happens. Things happen throughout life that prevent you from getting to the end goal that is said to be the end goal. I’m very blessed that everything worked out and I became the North American Champion and the hard work and perseverance that I had to endure, it paid off. That feel good story of hard work paying off. This is 100% proof of it.

On the hard work he has done:

It wasn’t just in-ring hard work, it was personal hard work. There were a lot of times where I was thinking about whether or not I still have this. I had a singles time period before I became a tag team specialist, but even within that, I was still floundering. I was trying to find myself, I was uncomfortable with who I was. I was a very young individual and I hadn’t necessarily had the life experience necessary for me to grow within myself. I don’t want to say I was a sheltered kid, but I shied away from certain things because of preconceived notions of it. As I experienced life and I see what I’m capable of, life is difficult, but it definitely equips you with tools necessary to become successful.

