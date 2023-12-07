Wes Lee had been scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Deadline this Saturday.

However, on Tuesday’s NXT, Lee announced he suffered a back injury that would sideline him for eight to twelve months. It’s still unclear when he suffered the injury.

Now, Dragon Lee will take his place at Deadline. He took to Twitter to issue the following statement:

“Thank you all for the get well wishes. Warms my heart to see the love from y’all. Truly hurt to have to deliver the message but I promise to also deliver on my claim to return and rep the WesSide proudly. Love y’all ❤️‍”

https://twitter.com/WesLee_WWE/status/1732614961010978949