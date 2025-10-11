Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net has shared further updates on the latest round of WWE talent releases, noting that several additional names have been confirmed. The reported list includes a mix of NXT talent and developmental prospects who had been working at the WWE Performance Center.

Among those released are Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden “BJ” Ray, and Jamar Hampton.

Lee’s release is particularly notable, as he had been a prominent part of the NXT brand before being sidelined earlier this year due to injury. Turner, meanwhile, had been used sporadically on NXT television after arriving from the UK scene. Anoa’i, part of the legendary Anoa’i family, had been working dark matches and live events for the company.

The remaining names consist primarily of newer developmental signings who had been training out of the Performance Center but had yet to debut regularly on television.

WWE has not yet issued an official statement on the latest cuts, though the news comes amid what appears to be another round of roster adjustments across multiple divisions.