Wes Lee will not be challenging Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship as originally scheduled at the WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event this weekend.

Lee came to the ring on a crutch on this week’s episode of WWE NXT and got emotional as he informed the NXT Universe in attendance that he has suffered nerve damage and a serious back injury, one that will require surgery and is going to force him out of NXT Deadline 2023.

Dominik Mysterio came out and attempted to gloat about no longer having to defend his title this Saturday, until his father, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio appeared on the screen and informed him that he will be defending his title against Dragon Lee, and Rey will be in Lee’s corner for the match.