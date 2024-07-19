Tonight’s episode of TNA Impact! was the go-home show ahead of this evening’s Slammiversary premium live event in Canada. Here were the big news items on the show.

-Wes Lee returned to the Treehouse along with the other Rascalz.

-Nic Nemeth said that he has a torn labrum, but will still be competing in the main event for TNA Slammiversary.

-Jeff Hardy however, is not medically cleared to wrestle at Slammiversary after an attack by the JDC. PW Insider reports that this injury is actually just an angle due to Jeff not being able to travel to Canada because of his record. TNA later announced that Matt Hardy would face JDC at Slammiversary.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY:

TNA World Championship – Six-Man Elimination Match:

Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts Championship Match:

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Match:

AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match:

Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. SpitFire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

Countdown Show:

Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Faby Apache