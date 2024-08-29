Wes Lee recently shared some veteran advice he received from arguably the greatest of all-time, Shawn Michaels, during a media stop to promote WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 this coming Sunday, September 1.

While talking with “The Ringer Wrestling Show,” Lee, who battles Zachary Wentz at the 9/1 premium live event in Denver, CO., spoke about advice he received from “The Heartbreak Kid” while on the sidelines with something Michaels can relate to, a back injury.

“Prove yourself wrong,” Lee said of Michaels’ advice. “The biggest doubter we can ever have is ourselves. We know what we’re capable of. We understand our bodies. Especially hearing it from the man himself, Shawn. The demons that he had to battle to overcome this injury and come back the way he did and have an entire second career. That is something that is unheard of.”

Lee continued, “I didn’t necessarily have the opportunity to build a long enough career before my injury, but I do feel this is a revitalization of my career. I feel tremendous. My mind is in a whole different place. I’m thinking in a whole different echelon. Where I feel I can take myself not only physically, but spiritually and mentally as well, ya’ll ain’t seen nothing yet. The blood that is flowing through these veins is fueling a mutant. A mutant that has healed faster than I should have been and I’m ready to take over.”

