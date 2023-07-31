At Sunday’s WWE NXT The Great American Bash, Dominik Mysterio defended the North American Championship against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee.
Before the show, Lee spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co. Here are the highlights:
The locker room reaction to main roster talent working in NXT:
“The locker room, they’re excited about it. A lot of people, a lot of the younger guys that are here, they never got the chance to meet some of these people, so it’s a new experience being able to see somebody that has such a long tenure and a bit more prestige to their name in a way. I mean, not to say me walking the halls isn’t special, but seeing somebody on Raw and SmackDown definitely puts them in a different kind of echelon. Having them down here is bringing a different kind of vibe. It’s a bit of uncertainty because you don’t know if you’re going to be called out next, but at the same time, it’s exciting because you might get a chance to be called out next and get the test yourself against some of the best. So it is really dope. But again, just a little unsettling.”
Whether NXT can sell out arenas on a weekly basis:
“I do believe so as well, especially as the crop of guys and girls that are down here continues to get better. Yes, this still has a very much developmental aspect to it because a lot of the young individuals here are within the first one to two years of their career, so you’re not going to be up on the main roster dominating like a lot of people would think that you would be when you first get in here. You need to take that time to learn, hone your craft, and fine tune so that you can be able to dominate in the future. But in regards to if it can sell out the arenas on a weekly basis, I think so. As everybody continues to grow, make that splash, and showcase more of who they are and fans are able to connect with them more, I believe it can.”