At Sunday’s WWE NXT The Great American Bash, Dominik Mysterio defended the North American Championship against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee.

Before the show, Lee spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co. Here are the highlights:

The locker room reaction to main roster talent working in NXT:

“The locker room, they’re excited about it. A lot of people, a lot of the younger guys that are here, they never got the chance to meet some of these people, so it’s a new experience being able to see somebody that has such a long tenure and a bit more prestige to their name in a way. I mean, not to say me walking the halls isn’t special, but seeing somebody on Raw and SmackDown definitely puts them in a different kind of echelon. Having them down here is bringing a different kind of vibe. It’s a bit of uncertainty because you don’t know if you’re going to be called out next, but at the same time, it’s exciting because you might get a chance to be called out next and get the test yourself against some of the best. So it is really dope. But again, just a little unsettling.”

Whether NXT can sell out arenas on a weekly basis: