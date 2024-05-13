WWE has announced that former North American Champion Wes Lee will appear on tomorrow’s edition of NXT and will speak to the audience.

After his emotional return to the ring last week, we will hear from @WesLee_WWE TOMORROW on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/XJ09f0pNxi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 13, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 05/14 NXT:

-Sol ruca vs. Izzi Dame in a Ladder Match Qualifier

-Ivy Nile vs. Lash legend in a Ladder Match Qualifier

-Charley Dempsey vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

-We’ll hear from Wes Lee