Another segment has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 “go-home show” on Tuesday, August 27, the company has confirmed a face-to-face segment with Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz.

“After Zachary Wentz returned to attack Wes Lee last week, the former tag team partners will meet face-to-face for the first time since Lee betrayed The Rascalz TOMORROW on WWE NXT at 8/7c on USA Network,” the announcement read.

Also scheduled for the 8/27 episode of WWE NXT:

* Joe Hendry Concert

* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Family

* Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson