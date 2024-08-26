Another segment has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.
Ahead of the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 “go-home show” on Tuesday, August 27, the company has confirmed a face-to-face segment with Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz.
“After Zachary Wentz returned to attack Wes Lee last week, the former tag team partners will meet face-to-face for the first time since Lee betrayed The Rascalz TOMORROW on WWE NXT at 8/7c on USA Network,” the announcement read.
Also scheduled for the 8/27 episode of WWE NXT:
* Joe Hendry Concert
* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic
* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Family
* Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.
After @ZacharyWentz returned to attack @WesLee_WWE last week, the former tag team partners will meet face-to-face for the first time since Lee betrayed The Rascalz TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/yrpd4xWvHu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2024