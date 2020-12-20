WWE SmackDown star Wesley Blake took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife, former NXT star Sara Lee are expecting a child next summer.

He wrote, “It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags. Our hearts grew 3x times the size when we found out about baby #3 on the way. baby due July 2021 #HappyHolidays #HappyNewYear202.”

This will be their third child. Congratulations to the happy couple.