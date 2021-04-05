WWE SmackDown star Wesley Blake took to Twitter last December to announce that he and his wife, former NXT star Sara Lee are expecting a child this summer.

Blake recently announced the baby’s gender by writing the following:

” Happy Easter Today, the Easter bunny hid eggs, baskets and gave us great news. Our 3rd baby will be…… a BOY @SaraAnn_Lee”

🐰 Happy Easter 🙏🏻❤️

Today, the Easter bunny hid eggs, baskets and gave us great news.

Our 3rd baby will be…… a BOY 💙@SaraAnn_Lee pic.twitter.com/l93Ue5Ooxi — Wesley Blake (@TheWWEBlake) April 4, 2021

This will be their third child. Congratulations to the happy couple.