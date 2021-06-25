Pro-wrestling star and former NXT tag champion Wesley Blake recently spoke with the Wrestling Inc. Daily about his WWE release, as well as his thoughts on Jaxson Ryker’s current push on Monday Night Raw as a babyface. During the interview Blake also touches on the political tweets that Ryker had sent out during his run with the Forgotten Sons, a move that caused the group to disband. Highlights are below.

On Jaxson Ryker’s tweet and the fallout that occurred:

“When Ryker made the tweet, Steve and myself, we messaged him and just said, ‘Can you please take that tweet down?’ He’s his own man. He said, ‘No, I will not. I will stand by that tweet.’ Well, me and Steve, we’re going to put out our own opinions and our own statements to kind of separate ourselves from you, which he understood. And then Steve and myself, the very next day, we went in to the Performance Center to talk with creative and kind of make amends. That’s what Ryker did, here’s what the opinion of Steve and I, and at first, what creative told us that we were going to lay low for two weeks, then we will kind of pick back up with us and New Day.”

Getting taken off television and split up with Ryker:

“They said, ‘We’re just gonna let this blow over for two weeks, and then we’ll kind of pick it back up.’ When we left there [the PC], we thought everything was still going to be a okay. But then, of course, a week later, we get a text saying that The New Day will be feuding with Shinsuke [Nakamura] and Cesaro, and so that’s when Steve and myself, which we told Ryker, ‘Hey, we’re going to pitch ideas with us three, but we’re also gonna pitch ideas with just Steven and myself.’ That’s when we were off TV for a good while, and that’s when we didn’t find out till that December that Ryker get moved to Raw, and we were staying on SmackDown.”

How he feels about Ryker as a babyface on Raw:

“It’s whatever the company wants to do. That’s nothing that I can control. That’s what creative wants to do with him so more power to them if that’s what they want to do. I told Steve, ‘We made our tweets. We made our voices known, and now the best thing we can do is just try to make the best out of it.’ And that’s what Steve and I did. We pitched stuff. We sent multiple pitch ideas for a plethora of stuff. We kind of threw everything at them.”