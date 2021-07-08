Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake (aka Westin Blake) recently appeared on The Angle Podcast and discussed a variety of topics. You can listen to the show at this link, or below. The show issued several highlights from the episode.

Blake first debuted on the WWE NXT brand in January 2014 with a cowboy gimmick. He revealed that the gimmick was nixed after he was told how WWE Champion & CEO Vince McMahon doesn’t like cowboy gimmicks in wrestling.

“After about 6 months, I kind of got the impression or I was told that, ‘Hey Vince McMahon doesn’t really like cowboys. He thinks it’s kind of overdone especially in the wrestling business. We are going to have to switch up your character and pitching some more ideas,'” Blake said.

