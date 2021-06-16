Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Wesley Blake was the latest guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss his release from WWE, and how he felt about being partnered up with Buddy Murphy in NXT, a pairing that led to an eventual tag team title reign. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he holds no bitterness towards WWE:

No bitterness. I tell Steve [Maclin] and I tell my wife and anyone around me that everything happens for a reason and I believe that. I believe there’s no sense in being bitter when I can get up and try to make it better, you know? And so there is some good that came out of it. I mean obviously I was home for a while and luckily I was home because my wife is pregnant with our third so I was able to help the kids and stuff like that and just little things like that-that kind of, you know, little blessings that I see and that I like in my life that’s kind of helped me overall. My overall look and perception of things has left me better and left me not bitter. If anything, it’s probably made me better.

Recalls them telling him and Murphy in NXT that they should not expect anything from their pair up:

I had to borrow someone’s boots and I had to borrow someone’s trunks so I could match his white [gear] so I was like completely borrowing other people’s stuff just so we could kind of look like a tag team and then that’s when me and him decided — it’s funny because we were told several times like, ‘Listen, we’re just trying to get you reps, we’re just trying to get you work. Don’t invest in this tag team. Do not get –’ but me and Buddy [Murphy] were just like, ‘You know what? I think this is our shot to try and get on TV.’ So we did. We went and got ourselves matching gear and stuff like that and that’s when we had a five-minute match. I wanna say it was against The Lucha Dragons where it was a ‘get over’ for them but when we showed up in matching gear, that’s when we kind of turned heads like, ‘Woah, okay. Maybe we should start doing something with these guys.’

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)