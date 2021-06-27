Pro-wrestling star Wesley Blake recently spoke to the Wrestling Inc. Daily about his relationship with former NXT champion Aleister Black (now know as Tommy End). Blake says that the two would spitball about wrestling for hours, and that his praise meant a lot to him. Highlights are below.

On the praise that Black gave to him:

“It’s great. I love Tommy. When he first got into NXT, I actually, I want to say one of the first live events, got to wrestle him, and it’s just really cool to me. The great thing about being in NXT for so long is I got to work with a lot of great talents, from all different sides of the world, and so when he came in, obviously, he helped elevate NXT, the brand itself, but it’s just cool to see his style, his take on wrestling and stuff like that. We could sit there for hours just spitballing ideas, just talking wrestling and life, and so that was a really cool experience when I got to wrestle on these live events and stuff like that. I got to wrestle him at the finals in the Dusty Classic with Steve [Maclin] and myself, which was by far one of my favorite tag matches to date.”

Says he’s sorry that Black got released:

“Tommy, I’m sorry that you got released. That was a total shock and surprise. I mean, that whole group of people really, even the group that I was in. There was so many talented people, and I have no doubt that they’re going to land on their feet somewhere and be successful, whatever they want to do, but with Tommy being now a free agent, hopefully an opportunity presents itself where we share the ring together again.”