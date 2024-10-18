Say his name and he appears.
Joe Hendry will be appearing at Westside Gunn’s “Heels Have Eyes III.”
The hip-hop star announced the show for November 2 in Chicago, Illinois, with Hendry going one-on-one against fellow TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis.
Check out the official announcement via the X post by Westside Gunn below.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!!!
HEELS HAVE EYES 3 CHICAGO 11/2 ️ https://t.co/K0HdwReTjP
1 of the Hottest Wrestlers today @joehendry will be facing day 1 4THROPE @ajfrancis410 this actually is apart of a ongoing war in @tnawrestling this will actually be the TRILOGY… pic.twitter.com/wS4tyyM3dY
— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) October 18, 2024