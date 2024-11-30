Fresh off of their victory over Matt Riddle, Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA at TNA Final Resolution at WrestleCade 2024 in their home state of North Carolina on Friday night, The Hardys already have a big date on the books for next month.

On Saturday, hip-hop star Westside Gunn and 4th Rope announced Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy for their upcoming Heels Have Eyes 4 show in Atlanta, GA. on December 12.

The Hardys will take on The Infantry duo of Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean and the Violence is Forever team of Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku in a triple-threat ladder match.

Check out the official announcement below.