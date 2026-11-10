Westside Gunn appears to have put his past issues with WWE behind him.

The Grammy-nominated rapper took to X on Tuesday, November 10, to reveal that he recently held a major meeting with WWE, specifically thanking company president Nick Khan for helping resolve their previous differences.

“Just left one of the biggest meetings of my life,” Gunn wrote. “Shout out to Nick Khan for making everything right.”

The meeting appears to mark a significant turnaround in Gunn’s relationship with WWE following a series of issues between the two sides throughout 2025.

Gunn made it clear that he is no longer concerned with what happened in the past, instead turning his attention toward the possibility of working together moving forward.

“Whatever happened in this past doesn’t matter…..we’re here to push the culture forward. 4th Rope X WWE.”

The reference to Fourth Rope, Gunn’s professional wrestling promotion, immediately raised questions about a potential collaboration between the two organizations.

While no official partnership has been announced, Gunn added to the speculation with another message that appeared to hint at something involving Fourth Rope and WWE.

“If y’all don’t listen to nothing I ever tell you, hear me when I say this,” he continued. “God is the greatest. What’s better than 3 ropes?”

Gunn’s relationship with WWE became strained in March 2025 when he was removed from a live episode of WWE Raw after spending $5,000 on tickets to attend.

The situation escalated later that year when WWE issued a cease-and-desist letter to Gunn over multiple alleged copyright violations involving his wrestling-related ventures.

With Gunn now publicly thanking Khan and teasing a potential Fourth Rope crossover, it appears the two sides have resolved their differences and could be preparing to work together.