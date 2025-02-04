As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Drew McIntyre was not backstage at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Cleveland, OH. During the show, a #WeWantDrew was trending worldwide.

Charlotte Flair took to Instagram on Monday to thank her fans following the news of her divorce to Andrade surfacing online. She kept it brief, writing:

“To all my amazing friends, family, and fans – thank you for your unwavering support and for continuing to be there through thick and thin. I truly appreciate each of you.”

Michael Cole announced on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW that there were 13,432 fans in attendance at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.

After being confronted by GUNTHER on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso has announced that he’ll be heading to SmackDown this Friday to confront Cody Rhodes. As you’d expect, the company is playing out the storyline on who Jey will choose to face off against at WrestleMania 41.

Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY shared a moment on their way to the back following the women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. A fan posted a video from the event that features Vaquer and SKY greeting each other after they were eliminated by Nia Jax. You can check out a video of the interaction below: