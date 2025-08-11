– Karrion Kross’ X/Twitter page, which is under his real name of Kevin Robert Kesar, re-tweeted a post about “#WeWantKross” trending number one in the United States soon after news of his WWE contract expiring went public on Sunday evening.

– Karrion Kross, also known as Killer Kross, added a post on his X/Twitter page much like the one Scarlett Bordeaux posted on Sunday night, informing promoters that he is now accepting independent bookings via email at Business@KillerKross.com.

Hey… life is fighting, right? Now accepting bookings:

Business@killerkross.com See you all again soon. ⏳ — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 11, 2025

– The latest installment of the WWE digital series, WWE Playlist, touched down via the official WWE YouTube channel on Monday morning. The new episode features a look at the history of the Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena rivalry. Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe with his unadvertised return after a two-year hiatus at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 last weekend, where he attacked Cena after Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in their WrestleMania 41 rematch.

– WWE shared the following promotional video for the new episode of WWE LFG on A&E that aired last night, which shows WWE Hall of Fame legend Michelle McCool breaking up a fight between PC Athletes Anthony Luke and Harlem Lewis.