AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, and looked ahead at the upcoming year for AEW. Below are highlights:

What he is Looking forward to in 2022 for AEW:

“I can’t wait for AEW to go back to the West Coast. In 2019, we had the original AEW event Double and Nothing at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. I’m very excited in 2022 to bring AEW Double or Nothing back to Las Vegas and have our first ever Dynamite on the West Coast. That would be great and that’s something we’ve been looking forward to doing for a long time. It was still amazing doing the past couple of years in Jacksonville, but it’s long overdue for us to make a trip out west again. So that’ll be tremendous to serve all the awesome AEW fans out west in 2022.”

What he advises fans to expect in 2022 from AEW:

“I’d expect a full year on the road. We’ve hit a lot of great venues the last six months and hopefully we’ll be able to continue and go to all the great cities where they still have not seen AEW. There’s a lot of great markets in the United States where we’re still not been able to visit over the past couple years. Just now we’ve built the roster up so much. There’s so many of these stars, the cities can’t wait to see CM Punk and Bryan Danielson and Dr. Britt Baker and Darby Allin and King and Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Cassidy and the best friend Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, so many of the great athletes in AEW, people can’t get enough of. We haven’t been able to go visit different markets in America, and we have a lot of these bookings up our sleeves for 2022. So I’m really looking forward to visiting a lot of you. We haven’t been able to go see you in person yet, and also we’re also looking forward to going back to a lot of our bread and butter markets. We’ve had a lot of the great successes in 2021. We’ll have to follow up on those in 2022. So, I just expect a huge year for us and it’s all because of this incredible wrestling fans who wanted to see this all and have made it possible by supporting Dynamite and Rampage every week and our pay-per-view shows.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.