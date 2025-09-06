— The celebration didn’t stop for AJ Lee once this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air.

This week’s show closed with Lee making her long-awaited WWE return, her first television appearance in over a decade. After Becky Lynch slapped CM Punk, Lee stormed the ring to defend her husband, delivering a slap of her own that sent Lynch retreating up the aisle alongside Seth Rollins.

As the broadcast ended, Lee and Punk shared an emotional embrace in the ring. Off-air, the celebration continued with Lee skipping around while holding Lynch’s WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She climbed the turnbuckle to pose with the title as Punk looked on proudly from ringside.

SHE IS THE MOMENT. WE’RE GLAD TO HAVE YOU BACK, @TheAJMendez 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yO0xgypMWa — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025

— Post Malone, who was in attendance for WWE Clash in Paris this past Sunday, got into a heated confrontation with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch once the show went off the air.

In a recent interview with GQ, Malone hinted at the idea of stepping into the ring himself, even teasing a potential WrestleMania 42 showdown with Rollins. He said,

“I did (attend a WWE show). I think me and Seth Rollins got beef—you can put that on paper, too. You, me, Seth Rollins. WrestleMania 2026. Come on, baby. I’ve always wanted to do that. I figured if I had a different musculature and different career path, I would love to have been a WWE wrestler.”