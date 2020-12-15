AJ Styles reportedly liked the recent Impact Wrestling segment where World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson debuted Hornswoggle as The Wee-nomenal One, a spoof of Styles.

The angle aired last month and Fightful Select reports that AJ didn’t know it was coming, but he seemed to think it was great, according to those close to him.

There were apparently no issues with Swoggle using the old TNA theme, which the company still has the rights to, or the gear and likeness of AJ.

The segment was also said to be a big hit among the Impact and WWE locker rooms. You can see video below:

