Corey Graves has expressed his gratitude for the chance to call the action at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

Graves was on English commentary for Saturday’s event, teaming up with Konnan at the announce desk. On Monday, he took to Twitter to reflect on the experience, calling it an honor to be part of the groundbreaking show. He wrote,

“Sometimes, you run low on passion. But then, something like this weekend happens.

Gracias por permitirme entrar en tu mundo, @luchalibreaaa.

I only wanted to do your culture & business proud.

Thank you to @Konnan5150 for dropping the important knowledge and being a genuinely first class human being. He loves this more than any of us will ever understand. Can’t wait until the next one.

Thanks to you guys, for reminding me that a rough patch isn’t the end of the road.

Pro Wrestling”

Sometimes, you run low on passion. But then, something like this weekend happens. Gracias por permitirme entrar en tu mundo, @luchalibreaaa. I only wanted to do your culture & business proud. Thank you to @Konnan5150 for dropping the important knowledge and being a genuinely… — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2025

Jey Uso is thankful his son got to be part of the journey.

After a 52-day reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Uso’s title run came to an end on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Phoenix, Arizona. In the main event, GUNTHER put Uso to sleep, reclaiming the championship and becoming a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Following the show, Uso addressed the crowd while standing in the ring with his son, as captured by @Heyyitsrenaee on Twitter. He expressed his gratitude for having his son travel with him over the weekend and gave respect to GUNTHER, promising they’ll face off again. He said,

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is my youngest son, Jace. I’m so happy — I brought him on the road with me this weekend. Y’all seen him a couple of times on videos with me. Even though I lost, I’m so glad he was here with me, traveling the road with me. I really wanna say I’m sorry to my son. I’m sorry to everybody here. I fought my ass off. GUNTHER is that dude. One of the best athletes, one of the best pros I ever stepped foot in the ring with. At the end of the night, I got hella respect for that man, so give it up for GUNTHER. But I’ma run it back. I’ma run it back. Aye Phoenix, y’all are lit. When I come out and do my entrance, I can feel the vibe in every other city. Aye, tonight though, tonight, y’all was turnt up. I wish everyone could experience what we get to experience back there, like walking through these curtains. I’m very, very blessed, man. I stay humble in front of y’all. I love what I do, I don’t ever take this for granted, all right? I love all of y’all. Parents, appreciate y’all’s hard work, spending money to bring y’all’s loved ones to a show. Kids, aye kids, real talk, tell your parents you love them, right? Listen to ‘em. Something simple as picking up after yourself means a lot. You feel me? You all heard me say this a couple of times because I got kids. Pick up after yourself, say your prayers, wash y’all’s ass when it’s bedtime, don’t get no attitude, brush y’all teeth, you know what I’m saying? Did you brush your teeth this morning? Okay, well, good. Real talk, love y’all. One time for the one time. Four letters…”

Dr. Carlon Colker, the physician named in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, is now seeking a default judgment against a law firm and Grant’s attorney over a discovery-related dispute. According to Law360, Colker has filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, requesting a default ruling due to alleged inaction from the defendants.

Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, argue that the Holland Law Firm LLC failed to respond within the required timeframe after being notified of the complaint, which was filed on May 2nd. The complaint stems from statements made by Ann Callis, Grant’s attorney, during an October 2024 press conference. Colker claims those comments were defamatory, accusing him and his clinic of not adhering to proper medical and ethical standards while treating Grant.

Grant has alleged that she sought treatment from Colker for both physical and emotional harm caused by Vince McMahon, with WWE covering the medical expenses. The same day Colker and Peak Wellness filed the complaint, their motion to dismiss Grant’s lawsuit for a bill of discovery was denied.