John Cena was open to taking all questions following his historic WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) victory, but he wasn’t exactly in the mood to give many answers.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum after headlining the main event, Cena dismissed each inquiry as “clickbait questions” and teased that he would demonstrate how he plans to “ruin wrestling” on RAW.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show media scrum below:

On his alliance with The Rock: “That’s a clickbait question and lazy reporting. Next.”

On his mental and physical prep for the match: “You know, that just seems like a clickbait question. That’s pretty lazy. Next question, please.”

On if he’ll smile again now that he’s won: “You know, that really feels like a clickbait question. You should be ashamed.”

On what was going through his head as he won the title: “You know, that seems like a clickbait question. I’m beginning to sense a pattern here, that you guys are looking for headlines so I’ll give you one. Tune into Monday Night Raw to see how I ruin wrestling. And keep in mind, you are now talking to the last real champion. Step your game up next time.”

Becky Lynch has made her full-time return to WWE and is now one-half of the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. She made her comeback during WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), teaming up with Lyra Valkyria to capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Following the pay-per-view event, Lynch spoke during the post-show media scrum, sharing her thoughts on being back.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show media scrum below:

On stepping away from WWE for a year: “Oh, it was amazing. It was amazing, I wouldn’t give [it] back for the world. You know, getting to get her into activities and into school, and all those things that have a routine… and it’s been the best, you know? It’s the most important think I’m ever going to do. And I love my family more than anything, and the thing I love next to that is wrestling. And so to be able to be here and come back, it’s really quite amazing, especially next to this woman here. Because she is amazing, she’s so incredible. I told her this before before I left, I didn’t know if I was coming back because… I said, ‘You’re my biggest hope for the future.’ We’ve already taken this women’s division and wrestling to heights never thought before. And she’s so dedicated, she’s so passionate, she’s so good. She’s so smooth, that the world is her oyster. So to be able to be here on her first WrestleMania, to be a contributing factor to her walking out of WrestleMania as Lyra Two-Belts. Let’s hear it for her.”

On why now was a good time to return: “Well, it’s WrestleMania, isn’t it? [laughs] And Lyra needed a partner. Bayley unfortunately got taken out yesterday, we all saw that. So there wasn’t much time to prepare. But she’s going to call and ask for something, and I am proud of her, I would be there in a heartbeat. And I was already here watching my husband main event WrestleMania last night in a hell of a match. That match was insane, it was amazing. I’m so proud of all my people. Lyra, my husband; it’s a great weekend for The Man.”

On if this is a full-time return: “Yeah. The Man don’t do part-time. Come on now. When I go, I go hard. And I go until I can’t go no more. Or until I take another break.”