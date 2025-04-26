During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Joe Hendry commented on Travis Scott helping John Cena at WrestleMania 41 and revealed that if they ever face off, he’d get his own music star for backup. He said,

“You know the match I’m going for (against John Cena). It now makes more sense than ever. This is all I’m going to say, he’s got Travis Scott in his corner. Can you imagine if a huge star in music just reached out to Joe Hendry, someone in the same ballpark as Travis Scott, reached out to Joe Hendry and said maybe they might want to start backing me. That’s all I’m saying. Maybe it’s the same genre as Travis Scott. It’s all just thoughts and rumors. Did that happen? Maybe it did, maybe it didn’t. Did this person say that I could go to one of their concerts … I’m going to stop there.”

Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 as the mystery opponent for Randy Orton.

Orton defeated the TNA World Champion in just over three minutes. After the match, he delivered a second RKO for good measure before mockingly striking Hendry’s signature pose.

WWE later shared footage of a backstage exchange between the two, where Orton praised Hendry for stepping up for both him and the fans, saying it meant a lot to him. You can check out a video of their interaction below:

Liv Morgan has no time for wrestling fans who lack hygiene.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Morgan said, “Are y’all dirty? Are y’all smelling? I don’t let y’all get close enough to me for me to smell your dirt. I don’t let any men get close to me because I’m like ‘daddy dom daddy dom daddy dom’, so I don’t get in the vicinity to smell y’all’s nastiness. Take a shower what the hell.”

A woman on Reddit recently shared a story of how her husband’s obsession with professional wrestling is ruining their marriage, as you can see below:

And finally, Watchmojo recently ranked the Top 10 women’s feuds in WWE history, as you can see below:

#1. Lita vs. Trish Stratus

#2. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

#3. Wendi Richter vs. Fabulous Moolah

#4. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

#5. Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus

#6. Ivory vs. Chyna

#7. Bull Nakano vs. Alundra Blayze

#8. AJ Lee vs. Paige

#9. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

#10. Melina vs. Beth Phoenix