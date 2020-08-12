What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?

As seen above, WWE has released footage of what Randy Orton said to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair after taking him down with the low blow in the closing segment of Monday’s RAW.

“It is all gonna be over soon. I promise you, Ric. I promise you. Thank you for everything you have done for me, Ric,” Orton said.

This was before Orton delivered the punt kick to The Nature Boy.

For those who missed it, below is footage of the punt kick and post-show video of Flair receiving medical attention:

