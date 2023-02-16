The text on the prop contract for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed.

Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW featured a contract signing for Lesnar vs. Lashley. Courtesy of Fightful Select, below is the copy that was included on the contract. The Elimination Chamber logo was at the top of the paper.

February 13th, 2023 To whom it may concern, This document shall serve as a legal and binding agreement amongst all parties scheduled for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Match, to be held at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, to be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at the Bell Centre, 1909 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montréal, QC H3B 5E8, Canada. The parties hereby agree to save hold harmless and indemnify WWE, WWE Network, and its affiliates from any liability regarding injuries that may or may not occur during the course of this exhibition. The winner of the match hereby assigns all publicity rights to WWE, WWE Network, and its affiliates in regard to the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Match at Elimination Chamber on February 18th, 2023. This contract is drawn in the state of Connecticut and all laws of Connecticut shall apply to its execution, arbitration, or contest.

It should be noted that this is a prop, and not a legal contract. WWE puts the contract together this way so that if the paper ends up shown on screen, it’s not blank.

For those who missed it, below is footage from Monday’s segment:

