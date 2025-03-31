Fatal Influence is set to compete at an upcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Jacy Jayne reportedly left a strong impression during her recent appearance at the TNA iMPACT tapings.

Internal sources within TNA indicate that the company has seen TNA+ subscriptions double over the past year, largely attributed to the departure of several key marketing figures.

Additionally, speculation that Gail Kim and Ariel Sherner issued an ultimatum to Carlos Silva has been debunked, with sources confirming that no such situation occurred.

(H/T: Fightful Select)