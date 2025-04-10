– Following the April 9 episode of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, MD., Samoa Joe was still in the ring fresh off of his challenge to The Death Riders for an AEW Trios Championship match. As he remained in the ring, Max Caster came out and asked Joe to answer his Max Caster Open Challenge to see if he can go live with the best wrestler alive. Joe ended up knocking Caster on his rear, before quickly finishing him off with back-to-back Muscle Busters and leaving him laying.

– Cope (Adam Copeland) appeared on NHL on TNT following the Oilers-Blues game to talk the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

AEW's @RatedRCope joins @NHL_On_TNT tonight after the conclusion of Oilers-Blues to talk Stanley Cup Playoffs and more! pic.twitter.com/qLQjVvXux5 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) April 9, 2025

– As noted, Don Callis announced during the April 9 episode of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, MD. that The Don Callis Family is now accepting applications (and bank account information) for potential new members. Following the 4/9 AEW on TBS and MAX program, Callis approached “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight and appeared to express interest in the two as potential new members for The Don Callis Family.