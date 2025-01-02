Prior to this week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings, the following two matches were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) def. Elijah Drago & Brady Booker.

* Proving Ground Match: ROH World Television Champion Komander vs. QT Marshall went to a ten-minute draw, so Marshall earned a future title match.

After this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen special went off the air, FTR and Cope (Adam Copeland) cut a promo for the fans in attendance at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. As many of you know by now, all of the proceeds from the event went to hurricane relief.

Following the main event, Cope, Harwood, and Wheeler commented on AEW making its debut in Asheville. Harwood said moving back to Asheville was one of the best decisions he’s ever made. He went on to talk about Hurricane Helene, saying he, Wheeler, and Cope wanted to bring some hope and raise some money for the people in the city who continue to struggle. He said,

“Last time I was in this building, guys it was very bleak in the stands. We had just about 1,000 people, but tonight, you packed it out to see Rated FTR, and we love you guys. Thank you very much!”

Cope then took the microphone and commented on making his return to the company after suffering a fractured tibia last year. He said,

“First match back in seven months. One more surgery, another plate, seven screws, don’t matter. Because guess what? I live in the 828. Here in the 828, we’re tough sons of bitches. We don’t let a hurricane keep us down, do we? No, we don’t. We pick ourselves up, we dust ourselves off, we dig out, and we all come and have a good time. I cannot say enough about this community. I cannot say enough about the things I saw when we went out trying to help some people, just like all of you did. Because we’re a community, because we’re neighbors. So if I see any of you in the street, just come on up. ‘Hey Cope, what’s up?’ ‘I don’t know man, what’s up with you?’ Maybe we have a coffee, I don’t know. But we’d have a good time, just like we had tonight. So stand up, all of you get off your asses. Everybody get up and say, ‘Go to hell, hurricane.’ Now I want to hear, ‘828.’ We’ll see you next time, Asheville. I love you!”

